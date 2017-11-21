Much to Be Done Before Digital Switch-Over

Information Minister, Senator Ruel Reid, says there’s still much to be done to prepare Jamaica for the full switch over to digital broadcasting.

He says stakeholders must be brought up to speed on what will be required.

The ‘digital switch’ is the process occurring worldwide to replace old analogue broadcasting formats with a fully digital format.

Eventually, broadcast media using only analogue signals will be unusable.

Minister Reid says, among other things, a new licensing regime will have to be considered.

Minister Reid says the public must also be engaged to ensure they’re prepared for the full switch over.

He says the government will ensure no Jamaican is left behind in the change.

Minister Reid was delivering the keynote address at the launch of the 17th annual Commonwealth Digital Broadcasting Forum at the Knutsford Court Hotel in St. Andrew.

–30–