Multi-Million Dollar LASCO-Pfizer Judgement set for November 3

The Supreme Court is to hand down its decision in the US multi-million dollar court battle between LASCO and global pharmaceutical giants, Pfizer on November 3.

Pfizer is contesting a USD$311-million claim brought against it by LASCO.

Presiding Judge, Vivienne Harris, this week indicated that she’s to disclose her ruling in November. Earlier this year, Justice Harris reserved her ruling after hearing arguments from Attorneys for both parties.

The compensation case follows a Court ruling that Pfizer unjustly barred LASCO from distributing the highly sought after generic drug, Las-Amlo-Dipine.

The drug is used to treat high blood pressure. LASCO was distributing the generic drug at a cheaper cost than Pfizer

The Supreme Court in Jamaica and the UK-based Judicial Committee of the Privy Council have ruled that the injunction was unjust and that LASCO should be compensated for losses.

However Pfizer is contesting the amount to be paid. This week Pfizer also found itself in another Court battle with a US-based generic manufacturer, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Pfizer filed a lawsuit seeking to block the generic manufacturer from selling a cheaper version of the leukemia drug Bosulif.

In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for Delaware, Pfizer claimed that Sun Pharmaceutical’s proposed generic would infringe two of its patents, which are set to expire in 2025 and 2026.

— 30 —