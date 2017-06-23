Munga Gets Bail

Dancehall artiste, Munga Honorebel, who’s before the court for murder, has been granted bail.

Munga, whose given name is Damian Rhoden, was granted bail when he appeared in the Gun Court in Half Way Tree today.

The artiste was granted bail in the sum of $500,000 with one or two sureties. He’s been ordered to surrender his travels documents.

A stop order has also been placed on him at all ports of exit. He’s scheduled to reappear before the court on July 21. He’s being represented by defence attorney, Christopher Townsend.

Munga is charged with the killing of 27-year-old Cleveland Smith in May on Molynes Road in St. Andrew. He’s also charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

