‘Munga Honorebel’ Remains in Custody

Dancehall artiste, ‘Munga Honorebel’, who’s charged with murder remains in custody.

He’s to return to court on Friday. His lawyer, Christopher Townsend, began making an application for bail yesterday in the Kingston and St. Andrew parish court. But it was only heard in part.

Mr. Townsend says he’s tried to prove to the court that his client was willing to surrender to the police.

Munga is charged with the killing of a 27-year-old man, Cleveland Smith, in May this year on Molynes Road, St. Andrew. He’s also charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

