Search
Home Crime and Court ‘Munga Honorebel’ Remains in Custody
Munga

‘Munga Honorebel’ Remains in Custody

Jun 22, 2017Crime and Court0

Like

Dancehall artiste, ‘Munga Honorebel’, who’s charged with murder remains in custody.

He’s to return to court on Friday. His lawyer, Christopher Townsend, began making an application for bail yesterday in the Kingston and St. Andrew parish court. But it was only heard in part.

Mr. Townsend says he’s tried to prove to the court that his client was willing to surrender to the police.

Munga is charged with the killing of a 27-year-old man, Cleveland Smith, in May this year on Molynes Road, St. Andrew. He’s also charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

–30–

Previous PostTwo Women Arrested after Police Seize High Powered Rifle

Related articles

Christopher Samuda

Samuda Outlines Ambitious Plan to Restructure Olympic Assocition

Jun 22, 2017

National Stadium

National Senior Championships Begin Today

Jun 22, 2017

Jamaica Stock Exchange

Major Shareholders of Derrimon and CP Sell Significant Portions of their Holdings

Jun 22, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS