Munga

Munga Released Without Charge

May 25, 2017Crime and Court0

Dancehall entertainer, Munga Honourable has been released from police custody without charge.

His attorney, Christopher Townsend says his client was released shortly before 5:00 yesterday afternoon.

Munga had been in custody at the Hunts Bay police station lock up since Monday after he turned himself in for questioning.

Police say the entertainer was a person of interest in the murder of 33-year-old Damian Williams otherwise called Bigs.

Willilams was shot and killed on Saturday, May 13 on Molynes Road. He was a warehouse manager for Courts in Portmore.

Mr. Townsend says his client had nothing to do with the murder.

The self-styled ‘Ganster Ras’ deejay’s given name is Damian Rhoden. The artiste is best known for songs including “Bad from Me Born” and “Flipping Rhymes”.

