Munga Released Without Charge

Dancehall entertainer, Munga Honourable has been released from police custody without charge.

His attorney, Christopher Townsend says his client was released shortly before 5:00 yesterday afternoon.

Munga had been in custody at the Hunts Bay police station lock up since Monday after he turned himself in for questioning.

Police say the entertainer was a person of interest in the murder of 33-year-old Damian Williams otherwise called Bigs.

Willilams was shot and killed on Saturday, May 13 on Molynes Road. He was a warehouse manager for Courts in Portmore.

Mr. Townsend says his client had nothing to do with the murder.

The self-styled ‘Ganster Ras’ deejay’s given name is Damian Rhoden. The artiste is best known for songs including “Bad from Me Born” and “Flipping Rhymes”.

