Municipal Corps to Get Drain Cleaning Support

Municipal Corps to Get Drain Cleaning Support

Sep 30, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie, says municipal corporations will, next week, receive additional funds to do more drain cleaning.

He says this is part of the country’s disaster mitigation plan.

He didn’t say how much money the municipal corporations will receive.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, told the House of Representatives, that funds allocated for disaster mitigation for this financial year has been ‘wiped-out’.

Minister Shaw said additional funds would have to be allocated in the supplementary estimates of expenditure.

But Minister McKenzie’s says despite the funds being finished, there’s no need to worry about the government’s ability to respond to a natural disaster.

Minister McKenzie was speaking with the media after a meeting with officials of the United States embassy at his Ministry’s headquarters in St. Andrew.

