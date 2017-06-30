Search
Home Latest_MA Murder Rises as Other Crimes Fall
Crime trends

Murder Rises as Other Crimes Fall

Jun 30, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Even as the country grapples with a spiraling murder rate, five other categories of serious crimes are showing significant reductions.

Murder and shootings are the only two categories which have a recorded an increase between January one and June 24 when compared to the same period last year.

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, disclosed the figures in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The Minister says when the numbers are taken all together there’s been a a five percent reduction in crime in Jamaica.

However he says he’s taking no comfort in that statistics.

Minister Montaque told the lower house that the Zones of Special Operation bill was needed to help reduce murders.

Meanwhile, the Ministry also revealed there’s been a slowing down in the drive to recruit people to the Constabulary Force.

Minister Montague was making his contribution to the Zones of Special Operation and Community Development bill in the House on Wednesday.

–30–

Previous PostJamaica Surges Toward 5-million Visitor Target

Related articles

alkaline After ALL

JCF Embarrased After Confirming Cops in ‘After All’ Video

Jun 30, 2017

Haile Clacken

Family and Friends of Haile Clacken March in his Honour

Jun 30, 2017

st-thomas-logo

PNP Councilors in St Thomas Demand JLP Councilor Step Aside

Jun 30, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS