Murder Rises as Other Crimes Fall

Even as the country grapples with a spiraling murder rate, five other categories of serious crimes are showing significant reductions.

Murder and shootings are the only two categories which have a recorded an increase between January one and June 24 when compared to the same period last year.

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, disclosed the figures in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The Minister says when the numbers are taken all together there’s been a a five percent reduction in crime in Jamaica.

However he says he’s taking no comfort in that statistics.

Minister Montaque told the lower house that the Zones of Special Operation bill was needed to help reduce murders.

Meanwhile, the Ministry also revealed there’s been a slowing down in the drive to recruit people to the Constabulary Force.

Minister Montague was making his contribution to the Zones of Special Operation and Community Development bill in the House on Wednesday.

