Murder & Shootings on the Rise as All other Crimes Fall

The country’s murder tally continues to climb with the latest statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, JCF, showing 856 people have been killed up to July 30.

That’s 153 more people murdered compared with the corresponding period last year.

It represents a 22-percent increase in murders.

Shootings are also up by 20-percent, moving from 640 last year to 766 over the review period.

However, all other categories of crime are declining.

Rapes have declined by 18-percent, aggravated assault by 13-percent and robbery by 25-percent.

Burglary has reduced by 10-percent, and larceny is down 28-percent.

The country still awaits the declaration of the first Zone of Special Operation by Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, which is intended to address the high murder rate.

The Law Reform Zone of Special Operations, Special Security and Community Development Measures Act was signed into law on July 14.

It gives the security forces certain powers to deal with high crime areas.

