Murders Up 42% for Early 2017

Murders are up by 42-percent when compared with the same period last year.

That’s according to the latest statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, JCF.

The JCF says 125 people have been killed between January one and February 4. This is compared to the 88 people killed for the same period last year.

The JCF is also reporting that 119 people were killed in January. It says the parish of St. James has the highest number of recorded murders for the month of January, at 18.

This is followed by St. Andrew and St. Catherine, each recording 17 murders. Eleven murders have been recorded for Westmoreland.

According to the JCF statistics, the gun was used in one-hundred of the murders committed last month.

Meanwhile, the JCF has revealed that ten females were killed between January one and February four. This is down from the eleven women killed over the same period last year.

In the meantime, there have been 30 reported incidents of rape since the start of the year.

–30–