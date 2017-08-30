Murders Up 24% as More than 1000 Jamaicans Killed in 2017

The security forces are grappling with a 24 percent increase in murders so far this year when compared with the same period last year.

The latest statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, JCF, show one-thousand five murders as of August 26.

That’s up from 808 for the same period last year.

St. James continues to lead the country with more than one-hundred and 91 murders so far.

That’s an 18-percent increase over 2016.

It’s followed by Clarendon with one-hundred and one, making it the second police division to have so far recorded more than one-hundred murders this year.

However, the St. Andrew North police division has recorded the highest percentage increase in murders of one-hundred 29-percent, up 22 over from last year’s figure of 17.

Five divisions – St. Mary, Kingston Central, St. Thomas, Trelawny and St. Elizabeth show a decrease in murders.

–30–