Murray Apologizes for “Breach of Common Sense”

Embattled Hampton School principal, Heather Murray, has apologized to students for what she calls “a breach of common sense”.

She was addressing first form students at this morning’s devotion.

Mrs. Murray explained that she had gone to the court as a Justice of the Peace, to sign documents relating to the accused man’s bail bond.

This is different from signing as a surety for the accused Pastor, Rupert Clarke. It’s understood that this was done by another church member.

Mrs. Murray says she obstructed photo and video journalists from taking pictures of Mr. Clarke because his lawyer had indicated it was illegal to do so.

Meanwhile, Principal Murray says she is very hurt over the allegations against Clarke, who’s accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Mrs. Murray has said she’s a very good friend of Mr. Clarke’s wife.

And, Chairman of the Hampton School for Girls, Trevor Blake, is appealing to aggrieved stakeholders to forgive the embattled Principal.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, he wrote that after 13 years of excellence, the board will not quote ‘ throw Heather Marks Murray to the wind for a moment of indiscretion’ end quote.

He’s calling on members of the Hampton community to forgive Mrs. Murray.

In another post on the social media platform, Blake says the accused Moravian Pastor might have found it hard as a minister of the gospel to seek help.

He says this might have made him continue down the wrong path.

Mr. Blake says while the pastor is accused of committing an heinous act, to condemn him is to say he cannot repent and seek God’s forgiveness.

Mr. Blake noted that people who know of– what he described as Principal Murray’s awesome leadership, love, care and protection of Hampton’s 1,200 plus daughters– are in strong support of her.

However, he says she was being condemned by ‘John Public’.

