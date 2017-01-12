Murray Given 2 Weeks Leave

The Principal of Hampton School for Girls, Heather Murray, has been sent on leave following her meeting with Education Minister, Senator Ruel Reid.

The Board of Hampton School has also been given until January 30, to submit a full report to the Education Ministry on Mrs. Murray’s actions outside the St Elizabeth Parish Court last week Wednesday.

A statement from the Education Ministry says the Principal will go on two weeks leave as of next Monday, January 16.

During that period, Mrs. Murray is expected to complete a formal report to the School Board and the Munro and Dickerson Trust about her actions outside the court where she said she had gone to support a friend, who is the wife of the Pastor who’s accused of sexually abusing a girl.

It’s since been disclosed that the pastor’s wife was not in Court and that the Hampton Principal had signed documents in relation to the accused child molester’s bail application.

The Education Ministry says Mrs. Murray is also expected to get professional counseling given what she described as her recent emotional stress.

The Education Ministry says the Principal will finalize her report, then the Board and the Management will review and take action as necessary.

The meeting was called with the management of the school to inform the Minister of all developments, actions and the way forward

According to the Ministry, during the meeting members of the board and Mrs. Murray had extensive discussions on how her actions were perceived and the concerns raised by members of the public.

Minister Reid said given how Mrs. Murray’s actions had been interpreted and how the recent controversy had affected her administrative responsibilities, it was imperative that the time off be taken for reflection and completion of her report to the board and the Trustees.

During the meeting, Mrs. Murray tabled an apology which was subsequently released to the media.

— 30 —