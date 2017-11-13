NAJ Calls Members to Extraordinary Meeting

The Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ) says it’s inviting its members to an extraordinary general meeting this Wednesday to update them on the government’s most recent 2017-2019 salary proposal.

In a statement on Friday, the NAJ says officers and members of its Socio-Economic Negotiating Team met with the Finance Ministry last Tuesday to discuss the wage proposal.

NAJ president, Carmen Johnson, says Wednesday’s meeting is being held to give nurses a chance to weigh in on the salary offer and to discuss the way forward.

The meeting will be held at Mary Seacole House on Arnold Road in St. Andrew. It’s set to begin at 10 am.

