Search
Home Latest_MA NAJ Calls Members to Extraordinary Meeting

NAJ Calls Members to Extraordinary Meeting

Nov 13, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ) says it’s inviting its members to an extraordinary general meeting this Wednesday to update them on the government’s most recent 2017-2019 salary proposal.

In a statement on Friday, the NAJ says officers and members of its Socio-Economic Negotiating Team met with the Finance Ministry last Tuesday to discuss the wage proposal.

NAJ president, Carmen Johnson, says Wednesday’s meeting is being held to give nurses a chance to weigh in on the salary offer and to discuss the way forward.

The meeting will be held at Mary Seacole House on Arnold Road in St. Andrew. It’s set to begin at 10 am.

–30–

Previous PostDeclining Recruitment of Nuns in Jamaica

Related articles

IDB Using UNWTO Jobs Conference to Craft Regional Policy

Nov 13, 2017

Gayle Misses Out on Pakistan Super League Call-Up

Nov 13, 2017

Sandals Registers First Premier League Win

Nov 13, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS