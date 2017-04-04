Narcos Seize $15m in Cocaine at NMIA

Detectives attached to the Narcotics Division seized just under 30-pounds of cocaine valued at over $15-million at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston over the weekend.

One person was also taken into custody for questioning in relation to the seizure.

The police say the drug was seized while conducting security checks of cargo that arrived in the island from Curacao.

Reports are that about 12:30 Friday afternoon, during an examination of several boxes declared as containing handbags, backpacks and household items, irregularities were observed in one of the knapsacks.

As a result, further checks were made which revealed that the lining of several of the knapsacks had compartments which contained the illicit drug.

Cocaine weighing approximately 28-pounds was seized.

