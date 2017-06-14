National ID System will help fight crime – PM Holness.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness is reiterating that the National Identification System will help in the fight against crime.

In opening the debate on the bill in the House of Representatives yesterday, Prime Minister Holness, says it’s now important to establish person’s identity.

The project aims to establish a reliable identification system for Jamaicans and other nationals residing in the country.

Each person will be assigned a unique National Identification Number.

The Prime Minister says the move will reduce the informal space in which criminals have to operate.

He says this will be particularly effective in reducing murders.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness. The National Identification System is expected to be rolled out fully in 2018.

–30–