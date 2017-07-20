National Security Council Holds First Meeting Since Passage of Special Zones Bill

The National Security Council, which is chaired by Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, is to meet today.

It’ll be the first meeting of the Council that includes the Police Commissioner and the Chief of Defense Staff, since the Zones of Special Operation Act has become law.

Information Minister, Ruel Reid, yesterday confirmed the anti-crime law has been signed by Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen and gazetted.

Meanwhile, he says the National Security budget has been increased by just over $2.5-billion.

Minister Reid says the increased allocation is to provide additional resources to the police and military for the Zones of Special Operation.

Senator Reid says the allocation should be sufficient for the rest of the financial year.

The Zones of Special Operations legislation is the latest measure by the government to fight crime.

Speaking at a post Cabinet media briefing at Jamaica House yesterday, Minister Reid said the additional money will help the security forces to purchase additional vehicles and body cameras.

