The four-day National Senior Championships begins today with the men’s 100-metres qualifiers during the morning session at the National Stadium.

The championships resume tomorrow afternoon at 5:30 with four track events and two field events.

These include both men and women’s 400-metres hurdles and 100-metres.

There will also be action in the men’s javelin and triple jump.

Host of Sports Nation Live, Leighton Levy, says the championships will be packed with excitement from day one.

