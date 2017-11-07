National Students’ Council Questioning Use of Suspensions in Schools

The National Secondary Students Council is launching a probe into how suspensions are administered in public schools across the island.

It comes as there are reports that several schools have been suspending and expelling students in contravention of the rules set out in the Education Regulations.

The Regulations require that Principals notify the Student Council and the parents upon suspending a child.

President of the National Secondary Students Council, Antoinette Dennis, says that is often not done.

She says the Council doesn’t agree with suspensions. Ms. Dennis says they often have what she describes as a ‘band-aid effect’.

She says a rehabilitation approach would be better suited for children whose behaviour warrants a suspension.

