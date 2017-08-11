National Youth Summer Employment Programme to Employ Over 2300

More than 2,300 young people are to be temporarily employed over the next few weeks as part of the government’s National Youth Summer Employment Programme.

The programme was launched yesterday at the Jamaica College Auditorium, in St. Andrew.

It will begin on Monday and end on September 8. It will be spearheaded by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development and implemented through the Municipal Corporations.

Participants in the programme will undertake a number of functions, which will include the auditing of street lights.

Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie, says this will help the government to collect important data.

Mr. McKenzie says the thrust is for every roadway in in the country to have a name, street sign and for a number to be assigned to houses.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, who also spoke at the launch, sought to assure the country’s youth that Jamaica will transition to first world status in their generation. He told participants in the programme that he feels obligated to the youth of Jamaica to ensure this happens. He noted that a precondition to prosperity is order, safety and security.

