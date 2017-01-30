NCB Announces 50% Increase in Earnings-per-Share

National Commercial Bank, NCB, and its subsidiaries are reporting an increase in earnings per share.

NCB says earnings per share is up $1.45 from $0.96, on net profits of $3.6-billion for the three months ended December 31.

NCB says this is an increase of 50-percent or 1.2-billion over the prior year.

At its meeting last week, the Directors declared an interim dividend of $0.60 per ordinary stock unit payable on February 24.

The stock traded up $3.44 on volumes of over 38,000 to close at $55.45 last Friday on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

–30–