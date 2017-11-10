NCB Group Rakes in $19.1bn in Net Profit

The NCB Financial Group has reportedly achieved net profit of $19.1-billion for the year ended September 30, 2017.

That’s an increase of 32-percent over last year’s results.

This represents record net profits for the NCB Financial Group.

Our news centre understands that the bank’s retail segment continues to be the largest contributor.

NCB was able to grow its position in the commercial banking industry to 41-percent of the market share.

This represents a second straight year of record profits following last year’s figure of over 14 billion dollars.

