Neita-Robertson Calls for Police Inclusion in Moravian Sex Scandal Probe

A well-known attorney-at-law is calling for the police to investigate comments being made on social media, accusing a number of pastors in the Moravian Church of sexual misconduct.

The call is being made by Queen’s Counsel, Valerie Neita-Robertson. She believes the Police Commissioner should lead the investigations.

Her comments came as former Moravian Minister, Dr. Canute Thompson, was yesterday forced to defend himself against certain allegations.

He denounced what he described as a ‘smear campaign’, and dismissed the allegations as ‘baseless’.

His name has been added to a growing list of Moravian Ministers who’re being accused of various types of misconduct on social media.

The list includes the Reverend Rupert Clarke, who’s been charged with sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.

Mrs. Neita-Robertson is questioning the usefulness of the social media campaign which has been using the hashtag ‘SayTheirNames’.

In the meantime, she’s warning that persons making allegations on social media could be sued.

-30-