Nesta-Carter

Nesta Carter Appeals Positive Drug Test

Feb 17, 2017Sports0

Embattled sprinter, Nesta Carter has filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Carter returned a positive result for the banned stimulant, methylhexaneamine after a retest of his samples by the IOC from the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China.

The 31-year-old will be going to CAS in an effort to get the ruling reversed.

This has led to the Sprint relay team being stripped of their Olympic gold medal.

Former Executive Director of JADCO, Dr. Patrece Charles, has warned athletes to be more diligent with their careers.

Carter has been an important member of Jamaica’s 4x100m relay team for several years, running the first leg in gold medal performances at the 2008 and 2012 Games and the 2011, 2013 and 2015 World Championships.

–30–

