Netball Jamaica Urges Immediate Start to Preparations for 2021 World Youth Cup

President of Netball Jamaica, Dr. Paula Daley-Morris, says preparation for the 2021 World Youth Cup begins now.
Dr. Daley-Morris made the statement following the young Sunshine Girls 5th place finish at this year’s tournament in Botswana.
–30–
Dennis BrooksJul 21, 2017