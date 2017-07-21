Search
Home Sports Netball Jamaica Urges Immediate Start to Preparations for 2021 World Youth Cup
Mystics' Anna Harrison blocks the shot by Magic's Irene van Dyk. ANZ Netball Championship, Northern Mystics v Waikato/BOP Magic, Trusts Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 17th June 2012. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / photosport.co.nz

Netball Jamaica Urges Immediate Start to Preparations for 2021 World Youth Cup

Jul 21, 2017Sports0

Like

President of Netball Jamaica, Dr. Paula Daley-Morris, says preparation for the 2021 World Youth Cup begins now.

Dr. Daley-Morris made the statement following the young Sunshine Girls 5th place finish at this year’s tournament in Botswana.

–30–

Previous PostJamaica to Field Strong Contingent to Caribbean Badminton Championships

Related articles

Guns & Ammo

Cops Pursuing Strong Leads following Major Gun & Ammo Seizure

Jul 21, 2017

Carib Cement

Concerns Over Potential Cement Shortage

Jul 21, 2017

Delroy Williams

Kingston Mayor Warns Businesses to Stop Piling Up Garbage

Jul 21, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS