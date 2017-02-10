Search
New Commissioner of Customs to be Appointed Soon

Feb 10, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, says a new Commissioner of Customs is ‘shortly’ to be appointed as he moves to strengthen the administrative capabilities of Tax Administration Jamaica, TAJ.

This, as the government intensifies its revenue collection push.

The new Commissioner of Customs will succeed Major Richard Reese.

The government is hoping to rake in an additional $62-billion in taxes the next financial year beginning April 1.

That’s according to its Estimates of Expenditure tabled yesterday in parliament.

15 billion dollars is projected to be from General Consumption Tax, while $6-billion is expected to be raised from Special Consumption Tax.

The estimates suggest that company taxes intake are projected to increase by $4-billion.

Additional focus will also be placed on delinquent taxpayers as the government strives to meet its revenue targets.

