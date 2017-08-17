‘New FX Trading Tool Working Well’ – BOJ Governor

Bank of Jamaica Governor, Brain Wynter, says the new trading tool being used to sell foreign exchange to the market has been working well.

It’s called the BOJ Foreign Exchange Intervention and Trading Tool, B-FXITT.

It’s a type of auction system in which financial institutions bid for foreign currency sold by the BOJ each week. However, the word “auction” had stoked fears among some, who believed it was a reversion to currency controls of the 1980s.

The new system is now in its third week. Mr. Wynter says those fears have largely been allayed.

Mr. Wynter says with the success of the selling side of B-FXITT, he’s now eager to introduce the buying side.

This will govern how the BOJ buys foreign exchange from the market to build up government’s reserves.

He says the Bank is now designing the purchasing side of B-FXITT and will announce the implementation date at a later time.

Governor Wynter was speaking at the BOJ’s quarterly press briefing yesterday. The Jamaican dollar opens at $128.48 to the US dollar today, after hitting a high of over $130 in May.

–30–