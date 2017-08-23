New JTA President Disappointed with Pace of Wage Negotiations

Search
Aug 22, 2017

The newly installed President of the Jamaica Teachers Association, Georgia Waugh Richards, says she’s disappointed with the pace of wage negotiations with the government.

The JTA is in the process of negotiating the 2017/2019 wage package on behalf of over 20-thousand teachers.

Mrs. Waugh Richards appealed to Education Minister, Ruel Reid–who’s also a former JTA President– to hear the cries of teachers.

Mrs. Waugh Richards becomes the 11th female president of the JTA in the union’s 53-year history.

