New Principal at Cumberland High for September

Apr 20, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The Cumberland High School in Portmore, St. Catherine will have a new Principal for the start of the new term in September.

Education Minister, Ruel Reid, says the employment contract for the embattled acting Principal, Michael Brydson, ended last month.

There’s been a breakdown in discipline at the school.

Last week, Minister Reid described the problems bedeviling the school as a crisis.

Cumberland High began making headlines after a reported brawl between the school’s acting Principal and a female student two weeks ago.

A report to the Education Ministry notes that the Principal used a piece of stick to hit the Grade 9 student.

The report also alleges that the student used a stone to smash the rear windshield of the Principal’s vehicle.

Minister Reid says he’ll be meeting with the staff at the school today.

