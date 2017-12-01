New PSOJ Boss Urges PM to Take Immediate Action on JCF Vehicle Contract

Newly-installed President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, PSOJ, Howard Mitchell is calling on the Prime Minister to take immediate action to address the issues arising from the controversial contract for the procurement of the 200 vehicles for the police force.

He says he knows Prime Minister Andrew Holness is not happy about it.

Mr. Mitchell says the messy affair is an example of lack of efficiency in the public sector.

In a statement to the media earlier today, Mr. Mitchell described the situation as “gross incompetence”.

The PSOJ says while they support the intervention of the Contractor General, they believe the Prime Minister should not wait on the outcome of that review to do his own investigations and hold the appropriate persons accountable, given the magnitude of the situation.

The private sector association also says the responsible minister must publicly provide clarity on this issue, so that there can be full transparency.

