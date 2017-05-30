New Study Laments Failure to Prosecute Corruption-Related Cases

The Office of the Contractor General (OCG) has referred more than 40 corruption-related cases to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions since 2009.

But there’s been not a single charge laid or prosecution.

That’s according a researcher of the Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CaPRI) Desiree Phillips.

Speaking last evening a CaPRI Forum at the Spanish Court Hotel, in New Kingston, Ms. Phillips lamented what she says is the ‘limited number’ of corruption cases that are prosecuted.

She says ‘weak political will’ and resource constraints are among the main obstacles cited by anti-corruption institutions as barriers to fighting corruption.

She says according to the latest Global Corruption Barometer, Jamaicans perceive politicians, the police and the judiciary as very corrupt.

