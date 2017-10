President of Netball Jamaica, Dr. Paula Daley-Morris, says the new head coach of the Sunshine Girls will be selected, next month.

The national senior team have been without a contracted head coach since the resignation of Jermaine Allison-McCracken, in August.

Sasher-Gaye Henry has been selected to lead the team for the Fast5 World series in Australia, from October 28-29.

Dr. Daley-Morris says the board is using the time to ensure they hire the best person for the job.

