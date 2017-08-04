New Termination Destination is NOT Causing KMTR Congestion – Transport Authority

The Transport Authority is dismissing claims that its instruction for buses to terminate their journeys in the Downtown Municipal Transport Centre in Water Lane is causing congestion in the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region, KMTR.

The claim was made by the Opposition spokesman on Transport, Mikael Phillips, over a week ago.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Transport Authority says the decision has done exactly the opposite in Spanish Town, St Catherine, where rural operators had to terminate before the change.

It says the new policy is also aimed at alleviating congestion on Darling Street in downtown, Kingston, where the buses originally terminate.

The Transport Authority says the policy cannot be blamed for congestion as it was to take effect only yesterday — days after Mr. Phillips made his comments in the media.

It says the Opposition Spokesman misled the nation when he said the necessary research wasn’t conducted by the Authority prior to recommending the new policy.

It says on approval of the recommendation by the Minister, a series of meetings was held with the bus operators and government stakeholders.

–30–