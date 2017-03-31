New Trelawny Hotel to Create 700 Jobs

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, is welcoming news that 700 permanent jobs are to be created with the construction of a multi-million US dollar hotel in Trelawny.

The Prime Minister and several other government Ministers attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Excellence Oyster Bay Hotel today.

The project is valued at USD$110-million or approximately JMD$14-billion.

It’s to be completed in May next year.

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony today, Prime Minister Holness said he’s encouraged by the number of jobs to be created.

He says Jamaica often finds itself in a situation where investment projects take too long to come to fruition.

He’s lauding Daryl Vaz, who’s responsible for the Investment portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, for taking steps to accelerate the project.

Meanwhile, Co-CEO of the Excellence Group, Monserrate Amengual, says 7-hundred jobs are to be created when the hotel is in operation.

Approximately 1,500 jobs are expected to be created during the building phase of the project.

The hotel will boast 250 suites, eight dining facilities and seven bars.

The Prime Minister says Jamaica must do more to benefit from its competitive advantage in the tourism sector.

