NIA Calls for PM to Break Silence on Grass Controversy Surrounding Agriculture Minister

There’s a call this morning for Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, to break his silence on the grass controversy that’s engulfed his Agriculture Minister, Karl Samuda.

The call is being made by Executive Director of National Integrity Action, Professor Trevor Munroe.

Professor Munroe says Prime Minister Holness must tell the public his position on the matter and what he’s doing about it.

His call echoes a similar one made on the weekend by Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips.

Dr. Phillips has questioned what he says is Mr. Holness’s ‘silence’ on the matter for which Professor Munroe believes Mr. Samuda should resign.

Professor Munroe is lamenting that Prime Ministers tend to defend their Cabinet Ministers, instead of acknowledging their wrongdoings.

Mr. Samuda has been embroiled in a conflict of interest controversy. He’s been accused by his Opposition counterpart, Dr. Dayton Campbell, of personally benefiting from state resources to plant 15 acres of dairy feeding grass on his farm in St Catherine.

Mr. Samuda has admitted he had erred and paid $546,000 to the Jamaica Dairy Development Board for the grass.

However, he’s maintained he didn’t use his influence as Agriculture Minister to benefit from what was a pilot project.

-30-