NIA Presses for Speedy Completion of FLA Corruption Probe

Aug 07, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

The anti-corruption lobby, National Integrity Action (NIA) is urging a speedy completion of the investigations into alleged corrupt activities at the Firearms Licensing Authority (FLA).

Probes are being conducted by the Major Organized Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency, MOCA and the Office of the Contractor General (OCG).

In a statement today, NIA says it acknowledges and appreciates the resignation of the board of the FLA following Prime Minister Holness’ return to Jamaica.

The group says beyond the resignation of the board more decisive action is required.

The NIA says after completion of the investigation, the public interest requires full disclosure of the findings.

The group is urging disclosure of findings about the identities, dates and circumstances surrounding the granting of any firearm licenses to people with adverse traces.

The NIA says it’s important that the country be reminded that between January and July 29 this year, 83-percent of murders in Jamaica were committed with the gun, up from 74-percent in 2013.

According to NIA, the interest of improving citizen security, requires not only blocking the entry of illegal weapons into Jamaica but also ensuring that no gun license is issued to suspected scammers and individuals with security “traces”.

The anti-corruption group says beyond these immediate measures the relevant law needs to be amended to remove partisan political influences from appointments to the FLA Board

