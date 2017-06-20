NIA Questions Efficiency of Crime Fighting Spend

Executive Director of the National Integrity Action, NIA, Professor Trevor Munroe is calling for an investigation into the process by which resources are allocated to the fight against crime.

He’s interested in finding out whether the most efficient methods are used.

Professor Munroe was addressing a joint NIA/Caribbean Institute of Media and Communications, CARIMAC seminar on the weekend.

He says it’s worrying that a number public bodies continue to fail to account for how they spend public funds.

