Nico Yeyo Takes on Dave Leblond in Wray & Nephew Contender Series

Jamaica’s Nico Yeyo will take on Dave Leblond of Canada in the Wray and Nephew Contender Boxing series.

The 5-round contest is set for the Chinese Benevolent Association at 9:30 tonight.

Leblond, who is making his second appearance in this year’s tournament, is a late replacement for his team-mate Ryan Wagner who withdrew from the competition.

Yeyo, who’ll be making his professional debut, says Leblond should make sure he comes to fight.

Meanwhile, two of the Jamaica’s top amateurs who will go to the World Championship box-off in Panama in July will face two of Canada’s national champions.

Joshua Fraser, the current Canadian national welterweight champion takes on Damion Williams while 4-time Canadian middleweight champion Jake Daoust opposes Jonathan Hanson.

–30–