Nine Down for Shanghai Diamond League Meet

Olympic Champions Elaine Thompson and Omar Mcleod, are among nine Jamaican athletes down to compete at the Shanghai Diamond League meet, tomorrow.

Thompson will run in the women’s 100-metres.

She’ll be joined by compatriots, Veronica Campbell and Christania Williams.

The double gold medalist from the Rio Olympics says despite her dominance so far this season there’re still elements of her technique that need to improve.

Mcleod and Hansle Parchment competes in the 110-metres hurdles. Mcleod says Usain Bolt’s pending retirement gives other Jamaican athletes to take up the mantle.

The trio of Anneisha Mclaughlin-Whilby, Stephenie-Ann McPherson and Novelen Williams-mils will face the starter in the women’s 400-metres.

Meanwhile Annsert Whyte lines up in the men’s 400-metres Hurdles.

