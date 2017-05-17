Nine Nabbed in Connection with Gun Seizure

Nine persons have been arrested in connection with the seizure of four firearms yesterday.

The men were arrested during a number of operations by the Police in different sections of the island.

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay says seven men were arrested in Spanish Town, St. Catherine last night.

Another firearm was seized about 6:30 yesterday evening during an operation in Trench Town in the Kingston Western Police Division.

And, Superintendent Lindsay says two other men were arrested in separate operations in Clarendon.

Superintendent Lindsay says Commissioner of Police, George Quallo is commending the efforts of the police who carried out their duties despite the continuous rain.

–30–