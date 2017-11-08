Ninja Man Remains Hospitalized while Court Case Continues

Dancehall entertainer, Ninja Man, who’s accused of murder, remains in hospital this afternoon while his trial continues in the Gun Court.

Ninja Man was taken to hospital last week after he complained of feeling chest pains as he sat in the prisoner’s dock. His legal team has indicated that tests have shown that he had a mild heart attack and will require surgery.

The trial has been continuing in his absence with his permission.

Prosecutors are expected to close their case this week.

Ninja man’s Attorney Valerie Neita Robertson will then present the defence, after which closing arguments will be heard.

Justice Martin Gayle is presiding over the trial.

Ninja Man’s given name is Desmond Ballentyne. He’s accused of murder and shooting with intent. He was arrested and charged in 2009 for the fatal shooting of Ricardo Johnson.

The self-styled Don Gorgon had been out on bail.

However, he was taken back into custody on October 17 when his trial began in the High Court Division of the Gun Court in Downtown Kingston.

