Ninja Man to be Sentenced December 15

Dancehall Entertainer, Ninja Man, is to be sentenced on December 15 after being convicted of murder yesterday in the Gun Court in downtown, Kingston.

Ninja Man whose real name is Desmond Ballentine was found guilty of the 2009 murder of Ricardo Johnson, otherwise known as Ricky Trooper, in Olympic Gardens.

Investigators alleged that on March 16 of that year – the dancehall deejay was travelling in a motor car in Olympic Gardens when he opened gunfire on a man.

The bullets missed the target and hit Johnson who was leaning on a fence.

Mr. Johnson was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ninja man’s co-accused, his son Janiel Ballentine and another man Dennis Clayton, have also been convicted of murder.

According to a statement from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, JCF, a social enquiry and antecedents have also been ordered.

The crime of murder comes with a minimum sentence of 15 years to a maximum of life in prison.

–30–