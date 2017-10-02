NinjaMan Trial to Begin Today

The murder trial of popular dancehall entertainer “Ninjaman,” whose real name is Desmond Ballentine, is to begin in the Home Circuit Court in Kingston today.

Ninjaman is charged with the 2009 killing of Ricardo Johnson, also known as “Trooper”.

He’s charged jointly with his son Janiel Ballentine and Dennis Clayton.

A fourth accused, Seymour Samuels, has since died.

Ninjaman was arrested in 2009, and was remanded in custody for three years before he was granted bail in 2012.

The trial, which was set as a priority to begin on May 8 this year was postponed at the last minute as there was no available judge or court room at the Home Circuit Court in Kingston.

