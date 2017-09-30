Search
Home Latest_MA ‘No Body Cameras in Sight’ in Mt Salem – INDECOM

‘No Body Cameras in Sight’ in Mt Salem – INDECOM

Sep 30, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Commissioner of the Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM, Terrence Williams, says he didn’t see the security forces wearing any body cameras when he toured the Mount Salem Zone of Special Operations earlier this month.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck had said in August that there were enough body cameras for the security forces that would be operating in the zone.

The zone was declared on September 1. But Commissioner Williams says he hasn’t seen any body-cameras in use.

The Zone of Special Operations law stipulates that a member of the Joint Force, shall as far as is possible having regard to available resources, use a body worn camera when conducting operations within a zone.

Commissioner Williams says he’s received no update on this.

–30–

Previous PostSecurity Guard Charged in Haile Clacken Killing Gets Bail Extended

Related articles

Phillips Confident in Competence of New Shadow Cabinet

Sep 30, 2017

Phillips Apologizes for Lack of PAC Meetings

Sep 30, 2017

Municipal Corps to Get Drain Cleaning Support

Sep 30, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS