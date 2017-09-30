‘No Body Cameras in Sight’ in Mt Salem – INDECOM

Commissioner of the Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM, Terrence Williams, says he didn’t see the security forces wearing any body cameras when he toured the Mount Salem Zone of Special Operations earlier this month.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck had said in August that there were enough body cameras for the security forces that would be operating in the zone.

The zone was declared on September 1. But Commissioner Williams says he hasn’t seen any body-cameras in use.

The Zone of Special Operations law stipulates that a member of the Joint Force, shall as far as is possible having regard to available resources, use a body worn camera when conducting operations within a zone.

Commissioner Williams says he’s received no update on this.

