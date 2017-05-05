No Chance Bolt will Reconsider Retirement

Usain Bolt is adamant that he’ll not rethink his decision to retire after the London World Championships, later this year.

As the defending champion in both the 100-metres and the 200-metres Bolt would not have to run at the national trials to qualify for the championships.

However, he has opted to compete only in the 100-metres.

The 30-year-old says he has no regrets walking away from the sport at this point in his Career.

Except for the World Relays, Bolt has won gold at ever major tournament at the senior and junior level.

