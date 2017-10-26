NO Chinese Fishing Agreement

The Fisheries Ministry is emphasizing that a recent agreement with China does not allow Chinese vessels to fish in Jamaican waters.

The Ministry says it’s taken note of discussions in the press relating to a Memorandum of Understanding with the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of the People’s Republic of China.

The MOU was signed on September 22.

The Ministry says the MOU deals specifically with hygiene, sanitation and certification matters so that live Jamaican lobsters can be exported to China.

They say it does NOT allow Chinese vessels or fishers to fish in Jamaican waters.

The Ministry says members of the local fishing industry have repeatedly appealed to the Government of Jamaica for help in accessing diverse markets, including China, to export their products.

