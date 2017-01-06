No Clear Timeline for Resumption of Major Surgeries at UHWI

Chairman of the Board of the University Hospital of the West Indies, James Moss Solomon, says he can’t say when major surgeries will resume at the hospital.

He disclosed yesterday that all major surgeries at the UHWI have been cancelled.

This, because of a shortage of specialist nurses and beds in the intensive care unit.

Today, Mr. Moss-Solomon could only say surgeries will resume ‘once there’s space.’

Mr. Moss Solomon yesterday revealed the difficulties being faced by the University Hospital in doing major surgeries. He says by international standards, the hospital should have 32 beds in its Intensive Care Unit. But it has only 9.

Today, he revealed that the shortage of ICU beds is worse at other major hospitals across the island, including the Cornwall Regional Hospital and the Kingston Public Hospital.

Mr. Moss Solomon was speaking this morning on Cliff Hughes Online. He’s unable to say when major surgeries will resume at the UHWI.

He says the problem maybe alleviated in February when more beds should become available. But if someone needs to undergo a major surgery immediately, the hospital could not do it.

