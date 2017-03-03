‘NO CRH Crisis Under PNP Watch’ – Dalley

Opposition Spokesman on Health, Horace Dalley, says he’ll meet with portfolio Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton on Tuesday to discuss possible solutions to the crisis at Cornwall Regional.

Mr. Dalley who served as Health Minister before Dr. Tufton, says problems with the ventilation system never reached crisis levels under his watch.

He’s also empathizing with staff and patients at the facility whose health has been compromised.

He says the PNP is committed to playing its part in the creation of a healthy Jamaica, whether it’s in Government or Opposition.

-30-