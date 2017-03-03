Search
Home Latest_MA ‘NO CRH Crisis Under PNP Watch’ – Dalley
horace-dalley-700x474

‘NO CRH Crisis Under PNP Watch’ – Dalley

Mar 03, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

1

Opposition Spokesman on Health, Horace Dalley, says he’ll meet with portfolio Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton on Tuesday to discuss possible solutions to the crisis at Cornwall Regional.

Mr. Dalley who served as Health Minister before Dr. Tufton, says problems with the ventilation system never reached crisis levels under his watch.

He’s also empathizing with staff and patients at the facility whose health has been compromised.

He says the PNP is committed to playing its part in the creation of a healthy Jamaica, whether it’s in Government or Opposition.

-30-

Previous PostGovt Designates Cornwall Regional Hospital a 'National Crisis'

Related articles

Janet Farr

Nurses, Doctors et al Agree to Return to Work at Cornwall Regional

Mar 03, 2017

Cornwall Regional Hospital

Govt Designates Cornwall Regional Hospital a ‘National Crisis’

Mar 03, 2017

cornwallregional

Finance Minister Pledges Unlimited Support for CRH Crisis Response

Mar 03, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS