Income Tax

No Delay of Income Tax Plan Phase 2

Mar 06, 2017

Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, says there’ll be no delay in implementing phase two of the government’s income tax break.

He gave the assurance while speaking with Nationwide News at a press conference on Friday.

His statement comes after the Union of Schools Agricultural and Allied Workers, USAAW called for the implementation to be delayed until 2019.

USAAW says the government should instead focus on improving the minimum wage of Jamaicans.

It’s requesting that the current minimum wage be increased to cover what it calls the basic food basket and utilities.

It’s called on Minister Shaw to understand the plight of workers it says are at the bottom of the wage ladder.

Minister Shaw says those at the lower end of the pay scale who’ll not benefit directly from the tax break will be properly protected.

