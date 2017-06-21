Search
NO DNA or Banking Details Needed in Proposed National ID System
National ID

NO DNA or Banking Details Needed in Proposed National ID System

Jun 21, 2017

No DNA or banking details will be collected and stored in the government’s proposed National Identification System, NIDS.

That’s according to the Office of the Prime Minister, responding to concerns sparked by a television news report on Monday.

In March, Prime Minister Andrew Holness tabled a bill to establish the National Identification System.

It aims to establish a reliable identification system for Jamaicans and other nationals living here. But some people including lawyers have raised concerns about the kinds of information the system will require from citizens.

Jaqueline Lynch-Stewart is Acting Chief Technical Director in the Office of the Prime Minister, which is in charge of the proposed system.

She says biometric data, apart from fingerprints and photographs, will be optional in most cases.

She says having a national identification card, as proposed, is to be optional.

Jacqueline Lynch-Stewart, Acting Chief Technical Director in charge of the National Identification System, in the Office of the Prime Minister.

In the meantime, Director of Communication in the Office of the Prime Minister Robert Morgan says the National Identification System is not an anti-crime measure.

In opening the debate on the bill in the House of Representatives last week, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said it would help in the fight against crime. But, Mr. Morgan says the bill is more geared towards making it easier to do business with the government.

Robert Nesta Morgan, Director of Communication in the Office of the Prime Minister.

And, Mrs. Lynch Stewart agrees.

