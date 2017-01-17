Search
Riverton

No Fire at Riverton

Jan 17, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Authority, NSWMA, Audley Gordon is assuring residents in the vicinity of the Riverton dump in St. Andrew that the site is not on fire.

His assurance follows complaints from residents that they’re being affected by smoke.

Several persons have been complaining about a smoke nuisance affecting them since Sunday.

A concerned resident called our newsroom inquiring about the smoke which she says was visibly coming from the vicinity of the Riverton dump site.

Nationwide News understands the smoke is not from the dump but instead from an area where coal is being burned.

Nationwide News further understands that persons have been carrying out the illegal burning of material from which they get copper.

It’s understood that one of the burning sites is close to Ferry in St. Andrew.

–30–

